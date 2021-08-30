Local Starbucks employees file petitions to hold official union elections

Workers from three area Starbucks locations have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to officially hold union elections.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Efforts are underway by local Starbucks employees to form a union for its workers.

The NLRB filings come on the heels of baristas under the name SBWorkersUnited launching a historic organizing campaign.

The Camp Road Hamburg, Genesee Street Cheektowaga, and Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo have filed those petitions.

“Working at Starbucks can often be stressful and taxing, especially when one feels that they have no voice. This campaign is so significant because we are working to provide partners with a voice they never had before,” said Gianna Reeve-Bartz, a Starbucks worker at the Camp Road Hamburg store.

A formal announcement will be made Tuesday afternoon.

If successful, those Buffalo locations would employ the first and only unionized workers out of the over 8,000 stores in the United States.