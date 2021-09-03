Lancaster Police: 19 cases of identity theft in last week

Police say that the main type of case reported was fraudulent unemployment claims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As more Americans eye another stimulus check and continue to receive unemployment, scammers are taking advantage of the country's difficult financial situation.

Lancaster Police posted in its weekly blotter that this past week alone, from March 2 to March 7, 19 cases of identity theft were reported.

New York State says that scammers will use the information of real people to file unemployment claims for people who are not unemployed, and then collect the money.

So what can you do?

2 On Your Side previously reported that NYS has a new verification tool for unemployment - which they say should help reduce fraudulent claims.

You can read up on how to best protect yourself and your identity on New York's website about fraud.

Additionally, 2 On Your Side also previously reported that if you get a letter from the Department of Labor about unemployment benefits you didn't apply for, you can report that by clicking here.