Jamestown 2023 executive budget finalized

Some of the key points in this year's executive budget include sustainable property value growth, building city capacity, and no tax increases.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The City of Jamestown has released its finalized budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Mayor Edward Sundquist said that after the challenges of the COVID pandemic, Jamestown is finally in its best financial position in a long time.

"After the last few years, our city has faced many challenges," he said. "On the brink of insolvency during a global pandemic, tactics such as conservative budgeting, smart investments, and a determined will, have left the City of Jamestown in its best fiscal position in decades."

"However, we are not without challenges," Mayor Sundquist said. "The City is still facing over $160 million in unfunded healthcare and pension costs for retirees. National inflation rages on, impacting the finances of both the City and its residents."

You can read the entire executive budget on the City of Jamestown's website.