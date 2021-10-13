Ike & BG's opens 2nd restaurant in downtown Buffalo

Owner Steven Butler took over the Genesee Street restaurant from his godparents four years ago. He's been looking to expand in Buffalo and share their love of food.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side barbecue and soul food favorite has set up shop in downtown Buffalo.

Ike & BG's opened its second location today just southeast of Niagara Square.

Owner Steven Butler took over the Genesee Street restaurant from his godparents Ike and Betty Gray four years ago. He has been looking to expand and share their love of food with a whole new area of the city.

"I wanted to continue on with his legacy that he did, because working with him throughout the years, because he showed so much passion for the business," Butler said.

"And during that time, having that much passion for cooking, I gained that same respect for Ike and BG's, seeing all the love and the community supported us day in and day out. You still have people to this day that come in here and talk about Ike. You know, they love him."

Butler is also planning to add a new building near the restaurant on Genesee Street with apartments and business space to help give back to the neighborhood that's supported them. That project is scheduled to break ground in April of 2022.

When that project is underway, Ike & BG's will operate solely out of the new downtown location.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen were at Wednesday's event.