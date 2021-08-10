Holiday travel: start planning now, and expect to pay more

Thanksgiving week bookings are 35 percent higher than the same time before the COVID pandemic. You can expect more of the same in December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're thinking about flying to see your family and friends during the holidays, experts say you better start planning now, and expect to pay more.

Thanksgiving week bookings are 35 percent higher than the same time before the COVID pandemic. You can expect more of the same in December, after many people skipped celebrating the holidays with family last year due to COVID.

Travel website Hopper says airline price hikes will be scary, if you're booking after Halloween: Up to 40 percent, with the average round trip ticket landing at $400. Wait until the last minute and you could pay another 25 percent on top of that.

Industry experts say travelers need to be flexible about their dates and destinations this year.

Also, book rental cars now, and be prepared for crowds.