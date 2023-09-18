Higher oil prices are driving up prices at the gas pump, accord to experts

The New York State average price per gallon of gas is $3.92, up three cents from last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cost of oil is driving prices up at the gas pump.

That's according to AAA of Western and Central New York.

The national average price per gallon of gasoline is at $3.88 on Monday, which is five cents up compared to last week. Last year at this time, the national average was $3.68.

The New York State average gas price per gallon is $3.92, up three cents from last week. Last year, it was $3.79.

Here are the averages of prices per gallon of gasoline across the state.

Batavia - $3.84 (up 1 cent from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.89 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.84 (up 3 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.93 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.92 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.95 (no change from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.91 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.97 (up 1 cent from last Monday)

AAA attributes the increase in prices to the cost of oil. They say the average oil prices range from $91 to $95 per barrel.

As we get closer to winter and gas retailers get ready to switch over to the winter blend, we may see prices drop, according to experts.

"The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we're entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia's war on low oil prices, now in its third month."