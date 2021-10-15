Survey takes a look at Halloween spending, by the numbers

The survey covered a bunch of things focusing on Halloween, from favorite candy, lamest Halloween treats, and even spending habits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parents, how much candy do you steal from your children after trick or treating?

According to this survey from TopCashback.com, more than half of the parents asked steal about 10% of it.

When it came to the favorite Halloween candy, Reese's came out on top, followed by Kit Kat and M&M's.

A majority of people say they don't think there's such a thing as lame treats, but the people that did point out specifics said pencils, erasers, and pencil toppers are the lamest.

And then there's Halloween spending: 69% of people say they spend less than $100 on decorations.

But out of that, the majority said they spend the most money on Halloween candy, then on costumes.