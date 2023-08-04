Biden approves Gov. Sanders' request for 100% federal funding

The federal cost share covers state and local resources spent in the first 30 days of debris cleanup and emergency protective measures.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Saturday that President Biden approved her request for a 100% federal cost share for 30 days.

"Last week, I asked President Biden to approve a 100 percent federal cost share for our storm recovery expenses," Gov. Sanders said. "Today, I’m pleased to announce that the President has approved our request."

The federal cost share covers state and local resources spent on storm debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross counties after severe storms and tornadoes caused significant damage across the state on March 31.

"As Arkansas's tornado recovery continues, it's clear that communities across our state will be substantially burdened by the cost of cleanup and repair," Gov. Sanders said. "Coordination between federal, state, and local leaders has been seamless so far, and with today’s announcement, I’m confident we can continue our close partnership for as long as the recovery process takes.”