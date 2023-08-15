Gov. Hochul announces new details for 2 Western New York projects

Both projects were funded by grants from the FAST NY program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released details on two projects here in Western New York.

The first is a $5 million grant awarded to the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation.

The money will go toward expanding Renaissance Commerce Park on Perry Street.

They plan to relocate a 100-year-old freight rail yard with hopes of attracting private investors to bring jobs and life back to the under-utilized land.

“I talk to companies from all over the country all the time. They point out to me how extraordinary our educational institutions are here in Upstate New York. Don't take that for granted,” Hochul said.

"You talk about our high quality of life here, more affordable way to live…. My god we have it all here. Let’s not lose sight of that. We have to be our greatest champion."



The Town of Lockport is getting about $63,000 dollars to expand its industrial park by over 91 acres.