Gimme Golf to join growing indoor golf trend with Transitown Plaza site

Plans for yet another indoor golf simulation lounge are underway, with Gimme Golf set to open this fall in Williamsville.
Credit: bohbeh - stock.adobe.com

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Plans for yet another indoor golf simulation lounge are underway, with Gimme Golf set to open this fall in Williamsville.

The business, which is leasing the former Lion’s Den space at 4309 Transit Road in the Transitown Plaza, is a venture by partners Mitch Kubiak, Dan Wagner, Josh Cohen and Adam Dentico.

Gimme Golf’s plans include four golf simulators with a bar in a 4,000-square-foot space, plus a small food menu.

Read more of this article from our partner Buffalo Business First.

