Gillibrand proposes bill that expands HEAP eligibility

The New York senator also said she's asking Congress to send some emergency money to the HEAP program to help people now.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For people who face high energy prices high, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is trying to make sure people have the help they need.

She has proposed a bill that would expand eligibility for the Home Energy Assistance Program and add more money to support it.

"It would change the eligibility rules to ensure that no household would have to spend more than 3 percent of their annual income on energy costs," Gillibrand said Thursday.

"That would also make a huge difference for families who are currently spending 10 percent or more of what they earn on energy bills."