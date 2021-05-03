Giacobbi's, Don Tequila among spots bringing outdoor eating

Plenty more outdoor dining options are expected with the reintroduction of the “small business social distancing exterior premises use application."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Count Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta among dozens of area restaurants with plans for outdoor seating this summer.

The Italian restaurant owned by Michael Jacobbi hopes to put about six tables outside its Allen Street restaurant to expand capacity and bring additional awareness to the site.

“It’s just a small space outside, but it brings a presence to the place that people can see, and it’s good for all the restaurants that are opening, especially now during Covid,” he said. “Every little bit helps.”