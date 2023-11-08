Gas prices rise slightly... again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's still no relief at the gas pumps as the average price per gallon of gas is slightly higher this week.
The national average price per gallon of gasoline is up two cents at $3.83 compared to last week. A year ago, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.72.
The New York average for a gallon of gas is $3.89. Last year, the average was $3.90.
Here are the averages across the state, according to AAA of Western and Central New York:
- Batavia - $3.83 (down 2 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo - $3.85 (down 1 cent from last Monday)
- Elmira - $3.81 (down 2 cents from last Monday)
- Ithaca - $3.91 (down 2 cents from last Monday)
- Rochester - $3.90 (no change from last Monday)
- Rome - $3.95 (no change from last Monday)
- Syracuse - $3.89 (down one cent from last Monday)
- Watertown - $3.96 (down 1 cent from last Monday)
"The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a press release. "In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week. And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I'm hoping this year won't be any different."
It may be a little while before we see prices go down, even with the switchover to winter blend. The price of oil is pushing towards $90 a barrel, and the demand for gas has also risen from 9.07 to 9.32 barrels a day last week, while supply is going down.
While the national average price of diesel is $4.48 is up slightly from last week, it is down from $5.01 last year.