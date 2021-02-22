x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Money

Gas prices rise locally by over 10 cents over past week

Buffalo's gas price average is better than New York State's and in line with the national average of $2.65.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA reports that gas prices continue to rise locally, statewide, and nationally.

In Western New York, gas prices have risen by over 10 cents in several areas in the past week. In New York State, the price of gas has risen by 10 cents, and nationally it has risen by 13 cents.

Buffalo's gas price average is now $2.65, up 13 cents since last week. Rochester's gas price is only two cents off, at $2.67, up by 12 cents. 

Batavia is doing slightly better than both its neighboring larger cities, at $2.63, up by 11 cents from last week.

Currently, the state average is $2.70 and the national average is $2.64.

Related Articles