Gas prices continue to rise, similar to prices at this time last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices continue to rise across the country and here in Western New York.
The national average price per gallon of gas is $3.85, which is two cents higher than last week. One year ago, the average price was $3.96 per gallon of gas, according to AAA.
In New York State, the average price per gallon of gas this week is $3.92, also up two cents from last week. Last year, the average price per gallon of gas was over $4.
The AAA of WCNY reported the following averages for the price per gallon of gas across the state.
- Batavia - $3.86 (up 3 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo - $3.88 (up 2 cents from last Monday)
- Elmira - $3.86 (up 1 cent from last Monday)
- Ithaca - $3.93 (up 3 cents from last Monday)
- Rochester - $3.90 (no change from last Monday)
- Rome - $3.94 (up 1 cent from last Monday)
- Syracuse - $3.91 (up 2 cents from last Monday)
- Watertown - $3.97 (up 1 cent from last Monday)
Gas prices can go even higher as OPEC+ recently cut production, according to Gas Buddy.
"The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we've seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn't going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year ago level - something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday. In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite."