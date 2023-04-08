Gas prices continue to rise, similar to prices at this time last year

"The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we've seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn't going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year ago level - something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday. In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite."