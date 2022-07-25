Gas prices continue to drop across the country and in WNY

An average gallon of gas in Buffalo will cost you 11 cents less compared to this time last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pain at the pump continues to subside across the country, state and here in Western New York.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.36, down 17 cents from last week. The New York State average is a bit higher, sitting at $4.58 but still down 12 cents since last Monday, according to AAA.

AAA WCNY is reporting the following averages for a gallon of gas in our region and how much they have dropped compared to last Monday:

Batavia - $4.52 (down 10 cents)

Buffalo - $4.58 (down 11 cents)

Rochester - $4.68 (down 10 cents)

Syracuse - $4.65 (down 8 cents)

Gas demand increased last week but was lower compared to this time last year, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

Experts say if demand remains low and crude oil prices continue to drop, drivers will likely see prices at the pump fall even lower in the coming days and weeks.

Drivers looking to conserve fuel should map their routes, avoid peak traffic times and combine errands into one trip.