NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A garbage fee is included in Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster's proposed budget for 2020.

"The base rate of the user fee for a single residential user would be set a $218 a year," said Dyster. "That's less than $4.20 a week."

People living in Niagara Falls have been against the idea of a fee, which was removed from the budget last year.

The Niagara Falls City Council tabled a vote on the proposed fee last week until members had to hear what Dyster had to say at his budget address.

