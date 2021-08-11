Friendship Dairies workers on strike

In Allegany County, Friendship Dairies is one of the largest private-sector employers. Over 200 workers are on strike.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The union workers who produce sour cream, cottage cheese, and other dairy products in Allegany county at Friendship Dairies are on strike.

One worker told 2 On Your Side, that the strike is because Friendship Dairies parent company, Saputo offered a contract that is like "being slapped in the face."

The disagreement is over wages, health insurance, and paid sick time. The striking workers are members of Teamsters Local 264. Their contract expired at the end of October.

Dawn Freeman has been with the company for 28 years. She said workers can not afford to take a pay cut.

"We're not asking to get rich, we just want to survive," she said.

The union said contract negotiations started back in September.

Both sides plan to meet on Tuesday, according to Mark Boling, business agent with Teamsters Local 264

"They want us to pay more weekly for our insurance on top of taking the thousands of dollars that they are not making up in wages, we will lose money," said Freeman. "People down here that are not college-educated, but we all have common sense, we all can do the math, we can all look at a proposal and know that we are losing money."

Union workers make up most of the workforce. The parent company is based in Montreal. Their website shows revenues topping $3 billion in the last quarter.

Saputo issued the following statement: