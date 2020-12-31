Answering your questions about stimulus checks

Even with more relief on the way to help those impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, many federal lawmakers have said a lot more help will be needed next year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As millions of Americans start to receive their stimulus checks, 2 On Your Side has heard from many of you with questions.

Some people are wondering why they already see stimulus payments pending in their bank account, but the funds aren't available.

The IRS says some people may see this before the official payment clears on January 4, but it doesn't give an explanation as to why.

Others tell us they didn't receive their first stimulus check back in the spring.

The IRS says you can claim this when you go to file your taxes for 2020.

Depending on your income from last year, payments of $600 are being made to individuals, $1,200 payments to married couples and payments of $600 for each qualifying dependent child.

The IRS has a feature on its website that allows you to see the status of your stimulus check, if you qualify to get one. But that feature is not active yet.

The IRS says people should check later this week on the status of their stimulus check.

There's some anticipation that we're going to be dealing with the need for more funding probably in the first quarter to second quarter of 2021.

