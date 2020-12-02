BUFFALO, N.Y. — Need help filing your taxes? The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced Wednesday morning that free tax assistance is now available at two locations in the City of Buffalo.

The first location is at SUNY Buffalo State located at 1300 Elmwood Avenue. You can get assistance here from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on February 14, February 28, March 13, March 27, April 3 and April 10.

The second location is at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library located at 1 Lafayette Square. You can get assistance at the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 13, February 20, February 27, March 5, March 12, March 19, March 26, April 2 and April 9.

Assistance is not limited to college students. Those with an income of $69,000 or less in 2019 may be eligible.

But before you go, make sure you have everything you need. The Department of Taxation advises you bring these things with you:

Your current email address

Copy of last year’s tax return or the amount of your 2019 federal adjusted gross income

Driver license or state-issued ID for each person filing

Birthdates and Social Security numbers for you, or if applicable, your spouse, and your dependents

Income statements including W-2 and 1099 forms

Statements related to any property taxes paid or mortgage interest payments

Forms 1095-A, B, or C, Affordable Healthcare Statement

Information related to any credits you’re claiming

Your banking information, including account number and routing number

NY 529 College Savings Plan information if you have an account

Free tax preparation software is also available online for those who qualify.

RELATED: KeyBank offering free tax preparation

RELATED: The 10 best tips to prepare for tax-filing season

RELATED: Where's my tax refund? How to check on the status of your money

RELATED: New York opens sites to e-file tax returns