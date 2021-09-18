High demand continues for Fisher-Price 'Let's Go Buffalo!' Little People pack

On Friday, two weeks of inventory sold out in just four hours. More packs are coming soon, the company said.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Bills Mafia has inspired Fisher-Price and Wegmans to create the Little People collector pack called "Let's Go Buffalo!"

All of the proceeds go to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The response has been overwhelming, including Saturday at the Wegmans at Losson Road. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there was a celebration for the new collector pack, and the line was out the door with people attempting to purchase one.

Steve Tasker and mascot Billy Buffalo were on hand for the event.

"In the four-pack, we have, of course, Josh Allen, Coach McDermott, and two Bills Mafia members ready to go and cheer on our Buffalo Bills," Karen Balduf of Fisher-Price said.

The net proceeds from the sale of the "Let's Go Buffalo!" packs will be donated to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which will provide support to Oishei Children's Hospital.