Erie County seems likely to lower the tax on gasoline

Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on counties to cap their own sales tax on gasoline, and those decisions will be made soon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are slowly dropping here in Western New York, but the prices are still much higher than they were a year ago.

We will see a bit of relief this summer as the state reduces part of the tax we pay beginning June 1. Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on counties to cap their own sales tax on gasoline.

2 On Your Side previously reported that Niagara County, Genesee County, and Orleans County are looking into it.

On Thursday, we received a few more updates, including with Erie County.

Erie County Legislator John Gilmour joined our Town Hall to discuss cutting the gas tax. He represents South Buffalo, Lackawanna, and Hamburg.

"Gas prices have been unreasonably high for over a year and a half now," he said. "And the sales tax we've generated from those high gas prices will more than compensate for a cut to the $2 level."

He said the $2 cap would provide Erie County residents with the relief they need at the gas pump. A decision is expected by May 5.

"I'm anticipating that we're going to be voting on something next Thursday," Gilmour said.

We also heard back today from the chairman of the Allegany County Legislature. He simply said no action has been taken.