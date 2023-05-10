New York City rental vouchers debated by Erie County lawmakers

The rental voucher program seeks to ease New York City shelter overcrowding from asylum seekers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County lawmakers on Thursday took up the debate on that controversial New York City program for rental vouchers for the city's homeless residents. It's tied to that city's shelter overcrowding issue with the crush of over 100,000 asylum seekers since last year.

Some Erie County Republican leaders say they want fast action to protect local upstate residents who they fear could be priced out with higher rent competition. But Democrats say they've been advised that approach is not legal.

Erie County Legislator Christopher Greene (R-District 6/Clarence) told the legislature: "We need to take a big picture approach right now. Take immediate action. Ask for the state of emergency."

He contends that if NYC vouchers were in the Western New York marketplace, it could cause local rent prices to be inflated with competition.

That is the push from the four member Erie County legislature Republican caucus in requesting the County Executive to consider an emergency order, like Chautauqua County, to block New York City's homeless population from using the higher amount rental vouchers from New York City government to seek housing here in Erie County. That is, again, to help ease overcrowding in that city's shelters with the asylum seeker crisis.

Legislator Frank Todaro: (R-District 8/Lancaster) said: "We can't have competition from New York City coming up with a really high-end dollar voucher for $2,000 and pricing out our local constituents."

After some back and forth the original measure went down to defeat with an amended version from the majority Democrats, who said a declaration or emergency order approach just does not work.

Legislator John Gilmour (D-District 9/Hamburg) pointed out: "We're all on the same page. Nobody wants a bunch of homeless people to show up from New York City with $3,000 vouchers and be able to rent any apartment in the city they want to, or in the suburbs and displace homeless people that were having a hard enough time right now trying to get housing. With that being said, the county attorney was here today. He gave his opinion. He said it would be unlawful to issue any kind of declaration."

Gilmour added: "The way to do it is to take it to court. Try to sue the city. Get a temporary restraining order to stop them from sending people up here and making it unfair on our population and our residents."

2 On Your Side asked Todaro: "Would that be an option here, an alternative?

Todaro: "You know what the problem is? It's time is of the essence. A lawsuit can be presented, brought up, and drawn out for a long time. We need something with teeth."

The County Executive's spokesman said, "We are open to all legal options to ensure there is not a housing voucher disparity and to make sure Erie County residents are not displaced."