Erie County wants homeowners to know their rights during foreclosure

The goal of the Stay in Your Home Campaign is to prevent more abandoned homes, called zombie properties, in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns on Thursday highlighted a program called the Stay in Your Home Campaign and what it can do for homeowners undergoing a foreclosure.

Kearns says now that the COVID pandemic moratorium on foreclosures is over, more homes are expected to enter that process in the coming months. But the goal is to prevent more abandoned homes, called zombie properties, in Western New York.

Kearns says it's important to know your rights during the foreclosure process.

"If you are behind on your loan, stay in your home," Kearns said. "Even if the foreclosure has been filed here in the clerk's office, that is only the beginning of the foreclosure process. We need you to stay in your home so you can get legal assistance from our great community partners."

Erie County officials say nearly 3,000 homes have received a pre-foreclosure default notice in the last six months.