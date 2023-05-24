Erie County accepting applications for cultural grant program

Round 1 awarded a total of $8.6 million to 36 different organizations. Those payouts ranged from $4,000 all the way up to $925,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced Wednesday that round two of its Cultural Capital Grant Program is now open for applications.

It's the second year of a three-year commitment to provide $25 million to different art and culture institutions for various improvements.

Round one awarded a total of $8.6 million to 36 different organizations. Those payouts ranged from $4,000 all the way up to $925,000.

"This is a game-changer for those mid-sized companies that the county executive talked about," Erie County legislator Howard Johnsons said. "This helps to bring them online, this helps to help with infrastructure repairs and things of that nature, that will help them to be able to compete. I believe our mid-sized culturals like this are the backbone of our community."

Applications can be submitted to the county by the end of the business day on Friday, July 7.