VERIFY: Questions about COVID pandemic unemployment assistance emails

Viewers have contacted 2 On Your Side wondering if emails requesting documents are really from the New York State Department of Labor.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Over the past several weeks, 2 On Your Side has heard from several of people who have received emails about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance asking them to send a list of documents to the New York State Department of Labor.

But many people are wondering if the email is really from the NYSDOL before replying with their personal information.

"We'll work on canvas. You can see I've got animals. There's stroke work," Sandra Greco explained as she gave us a tour of her studio.

Sandra Greco runs an art studio out of her home in Clarence. When the COVID pandemic hit, she had to stop teaching classes. She just started back up this month.

But in March, she got an email about some of the unemployment benefits she received while her studio was closed.

"It just said that I had to resubmit documentation because I received PUA payments for the pandemic because I'm a small business and self-employed," Greco said.

That first email saying it was from the New York State Department of Labor told Greco if she didn't provide the requested documents by June 1, 2022, she might have to pay back her Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

"And I can't do that. I mean, you know, I lived off that money for two years. I haven't been able to have my classes," Greco said.

A second email reminded her to send in the documents. But Greco had problems with the link.

"Then I tried calling them repeatedly all times of the day, and all I get is the message that they're too busy and they can't take my call," Greco said.

Let's Verify. Are the emails Greco got really from the New York State Department of Labor?

Our source is the New York State Department of Labor.

We went to the website and found under a section called "PUA Documentation" that in order to comply with federal law, you are required to provide this documentation and the NYSDOL will notify you via email. It says that email will come from NYSDOL@info.labor.ny.gov.

That's the email address that sent Greco her emails.

We also contacted a NYS DOL spokesperson, who did not get back to us by our deadline. But a spokesperson told our sister-station last month, "The federal government is requiring all workers who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) after December 27, 2020, to provide documentation proving employment, self-employment, or the planned beginning of employment or self-employment at the time they applied for benefits. Per the federal government, affected PUA recipients have 90 days from when they receive notice via email/U.S. mail to submit supporting documentation."