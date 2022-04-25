Six Flags Darien Lake filling 1,500 positions during National Hiring Week

Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring for 1,500 positions for the 2022 season.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — April 23 to May 1 is National Hiring Week and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is using the time to fill open positions ahead of the summer season.

Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor here in Western New York will also partake in the hiring imitative.

The local amusement park is looking to fill 1,500 positions. Most of the jobs are for people 16 and older, but there are some opportunities for teens 14 and 15 years of age.

Applicants who are 18 and older can make $15 an hour.

“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time to join Six Flags,” Vice President of HR, Compensation and Benefits Reyna Sanchez said. “We offer many perks along with competitive wages for all our positions. We have a job for every lifestyle, including seasonal and part-time positions, along with our new Core program that offers full-time hours and exclusive benefits. Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development, on-the-job training, and the ability to grow with us.”

People interested in applying can visit the Six Flags hiring website or text "JOBS" to 585-207-8400. Interested applicants can also visit the Six Flags Darien Lake Employment Center in person April 25 – April 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Available positions include:

Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (Custodial), Public Safety (Security, EMTs)

In-Park Services: Food and Beverage Operations, Retail, Games

Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations

Lifeguards

Accommodations: Hotel Front Office, Housekeeping, Reservationist

Landscaping