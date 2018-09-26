The city of Niagara Falls is the third-ranked city in the state for those under the most financial stress. That's according to a new report by state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office.

Dinapoli's system takes a look at local governments based on nine financial factors to create a fiscal stress score for 2017. The city of Niagara Falls scored a 77 out of 100, putting it in the "significant fiscal stress" category.

Meanwhile Buffalo scored a 12 and has no designation for any fiscal stress.

2 On Your Side reached out to city of Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster Tuesday for comment, but have not heard back.

