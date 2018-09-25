The man who's challenging Governor Andrew Cuomo on the ballot is proposing what he calls the biggest property tax reduction in state history.

Republican Marc Molinaro calls it his 'Empire State Freedom' plan.

There aren't a lot of specifics yet, but he says it'll slash property taxes by almost 30 percent.

"Certainly, if you cut property taxes by 30 percent, if you provide more opportunities for seniors to have more money in their pockets, if you're relieving local governments of certain mandates, there will be generated economic activity that we've seen by the way occur nationally, but we've seen here in Western New York," said Molinaro.

Governor Cuomo, who was speaking at an event in Bolton Landing Tuesday morning, had this to say about Molinaro's plan:

"It's a sham. You'd have to raise taxes on the state side or you'd have to cut education. You couldn't even cut Medicaid because you're increasing Medicaid, so you'd have to take it out of education, or you'd have to raise taxes."

When asked how he would pay for his property tax plan, Molinaro says he would announce more details later in the week.

© 2018 WGRZ