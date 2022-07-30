Summer Career kickoff coming to Lockport

Niagara County will be holding an outdoor job fair for those seeking employment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara County has set up a job fair for individuals interested in finding employment.

The Department of Employment and Training is holding the event in Lockport at Ida Fritz Park on August 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 .pm.

The fair will have over 50 companies in attendance with open positions available to those interested.

“Last year’s career fair at Ida Fritz Park was very well attended by both employers and job seekers and I’m glad to see the county has continued with these outdoor events,” said Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott. “It is still a tight labor market and there is a broad spectrum of job openings, so whether you are looking to get into the workforce or seeking a change from your current career, it is well worth attending.”

If the weather is not permitting a rain date for the event has been set for August 17.

There are no appointments or tickets needed to attend the event, and for more information click here.