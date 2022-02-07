Gas giveaways held at 2 Mandella Market locations

The first gas giveaway happened from noon to 2 p.m. at Jefferson and Broadway. The second one happened from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jefferson and East Ferry.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of gas hitting everyone's wallets pretty hard these days, a lot of people were excited to see free gas giveaways at two Mandella Market locations on Saturday.

The first one happened from noon to 2 p.m. at Jefferson and Broadway. The second one happened from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jefferson and East Ferry.

It's all thanks to the One In Christ Church, which decided to give away thousands of dollars worth of gas, or about $50 per car.

As of June 27, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was listed at $4.90, according to AAA. This is an 8 cent decrease from last week. This time last year, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $3.10.

Here in New York State, the average cost for a gallon of gas decreased 5 cents from June 20, bringing the state average back under $5 to $4.96. This time last year, the average cost of gas in New York was $3.15.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.86, which is down 3 cent from last Monday. In Batavia the average price of gas decreased 1 cents from last Monday to $4.88, while the average cost in Rochester fell 2 cent landing at $4.95.

The slight drop in gas prices is being attributed to lower oil prices, according to AAA. This drop comes because of concert of possible lower economic growth rate. If economic growth dose slow, demand for crude oil could decline and bring down prices with it.