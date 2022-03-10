FeedMore WNY will not let rising costs stop their mission to end food insecurity

Rising costs are impacting everyone, including community lifeline organizations such as FeedMore WNY. More donations are needed to help keep services going.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With inflation rising 7.9% in February, food and gas prices, among other costs, are becoming increasingly more challenging to keep up with.

Community organizations such as FeedMore WNY are taking steps to ensure that rising food and gas prices don't interrupt their ability to serve.

Catherine Shick is the Chief Communications Officer for FeedMore WNY. She says they will do "everything in our power to get nutritious food and support into the hands of those in need."

"We're always looking for the most efficient ways that we can deliver food to those in need," Shick says. "So even when there is not a pinch at the gas stations, like we're experiencing right now, we always look back to run our routes and work with software and our team to make sure that we are delivering food in the most efficient manner."

FeedMore serves people across Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, with one of their most successful programs being the meal delivery program. But given the cost of gas these days, that could present some challenges if consumer trends continue.

"There are a lot of challenges our clients face each and every day and it results in them making very different choices," Shick explained. "Like do I fill up my car with gas I need to get to work? Or do I buy some food to put it on the table for my family?"

The increasing need, which has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic, is the very reason FeedMore says they will do whatever necessary to make sure that food insecurity is addressed.

"There are so many people who are struggling who are not out of the woods yet," Shick said. "Last year alone, we provided about 12.8 million meals."

So, how do they plan to continue doing that?

Shick tells 2 On Your Side, "We rely on a tapestry of funding and support, so we are going to continue to rely on that to meet our missions during difficult times."

And if you're considering stepping up to help, Shick shares this message: