Erie County lawmakers react to potential cuts as Poloncarz crafts 2021 budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Come October 15, Erie County lawmakers will see the coming year's budget proposal from the County Executive.

It may be painful with lost sales tax revenue and other costs directly or in-directly related to the pandemic. Also included in the mix are cuts in state aid from Albany.

While still appealing for help from Washington with federal aid for county and local governments, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is shaping the 2021 budget and is now trying to whittle down an $82 million deficit figure.

He put it out there Wednesday with this warning for the county workforce.

"After all we cut out of government last year to address a $100 million-plus deficit, we were still facing an $82 million deficit for 2021. We've taken actions already. There will be job cuts. We are trying to do everything possible to avoid cuts to needed services," he said.

Poloncarz refused to get into specifics, only saying he has asked every county department to offer up 5 percent spending reductions.

So some of the lawmakers on the other side of the street are left wondering what to expect as well.

2 On Your Side asked Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo if he felt Poloncarz could effectively cut yet keep essential services intact.

Lorigo, who is a registered Conservative, replied, "It's tough to have an opinion because we haven't been part of the process. The county executive does not include us in that process. And I think if he would we would be able to get more done."

We also spoke with District 4 Legislator Kevin Hardwick, who is a Democrat from the City of Tonawanda. He told us: "We've just gotta make sure that we don't cut too far. And it's gonna be this balancing act between how much can we cut, how many revenues, how much revenue can we find from other places. And you know do we indeed have to worry about raising taxes. I hope it doesn't come to that."

They especially worry about preserving so-called quality of life services, ranging from the parks and libraries to cultural organizations. Some are just barely hanging on with pandemic restrictions.

But what about even perhaps crucial agenda items, such as public safety or the always-sore spot of road maintenance in Erie County? One public sector union leader said they expect layoffs and are watching closely.