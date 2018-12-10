BUFFALO, NY-- Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presented his proposed 2019 budget for the county Friday.

The proposed budget tops $1.5 billion, increases spending by 3% and will add more than 40 jobs to the county payroll.

According to Poloncarz, it also includes a 2% property tax cut as well as funding for ECC, public libraries and arts and cultural groups.

The proposed budget also includes $32 million for road and bridge improvements and $3.2 million for capital improvements in county parks.

“The 2019 Proposed Budget is a common sense plan that addresses the needs of citizens and promotes a stronger community for all. This is the seventh budget I have presented as County Executive, and the effects of my administration’s wise budget decisions and economic development initiatives over the past six years are apparent in the resurgence we are seeing now in Erie County. This year we are proposing the largest tax rate cut county taxpayers have seen in more than a decade, reducing the rate by nine cents to $4.86. Additionally, we will remain under the NYS-imposed tax cap while still providing the services residents demand,” said Poloncarz in a press release. “This Proposed Budget also continues our commitment to improving our infrastructure, with $72 million in capital project work including over $30 million for county roads and bridges accompanied by $2.6 million for technology infrastructure. It also funds important programs to protect public health and safety along with other enhanced investments in our parks, SUNY Erie, and elsewhere. My administration’s farsighted and conservative budgeting approach in past years continues in this Proposed Budget with constant monitoring of our short-term, long-term and strategic goals for all county tax dollars.”

Also slated in the proposed budget is $1 million in funding towards redeveloping the Bethlehem Steel site.

Republican Erie County Legislator John Mills issued this statement regarding the proposed budget:

“After briefly reviewing the county executive’s budget proposal and reading the highlights in media reports, I’m pleased to see a reduced tax rate, that’s a start and always a priority of mine. However, I have concerns regarding the four dozen additional jobs and cuts to spending on roads and bridges. Taxpayers deserve safe, reliable infrastructure which is something that continues to be neglected throughout my district. I’m also pleased to see additional funding toward libraries and would like to see more investment in cultural organizations which are an integral fabric of our community. I look forward to diving deeper into the proposed budget at the Legislature in the coming months and encourage all county residents to weigh in on the discussion.”

The proposed 2019 budget now goes to the Erie County legislature with an approval deadline of December 10.

