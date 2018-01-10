AMHERST, N.Y. - The much anticipated redevelopment of the Northtown Plaza in Amherst is now delayed. Demolition was supposed to happen this spring and summer, but the old shopping center is still standing.

2 On Your Side reached out to the property owner, WS Development Associates, to find out what's going on. As of Monday evening, they had not responded to our request for information.

Amherst Chamber of Commerce President A.J. Baynes said they heard from the development company last week and the latest is that demolition and cleanup has been pushed back a year to Spring 2019. The earliest construction is expected to begin is Spring 2020.

"They looked at their project, the size and scope of it," explained Baynes. "And I think given the winter market, they're very familiar with doing projects in the northeast. And then also looking at how they were signing these retail agreements; some of this stuff just takes time. But when you look at project of this size and scope, I don't think it's unreasonable."

It was one year ago that the Whole Foods opened it's doors in the Northtown Plaza. 2 On Your Side's Emily Lampa asked Baynes if the grocery store owners have expressed any concern about delays.

"I'm sure Whole Foods isn't happy that it's taking a little bit longer than anticipated," replied the chamber president. "But, at the same time, Whole Foods has been a good partner with WS Development, and I think Whole Foods is in the marketplace. They're here to stay. And I think they're excited about the potential on the property."

Back in April, the developers announced their plans for the property. There will be six buildings built on the property with 6,000 feet of green space that could be used for outdoor movies and an ice skating rink in the winter.

2 On Your Side also reached out to the Town of Amherst Supervisor, Brian Kulpa, who sent a statement about the delay:

WS Development is coordinating a 190,000 square foot re-development of a plaza constructed decades ago. To the best of the Town's knowledge, WS Development is currently coordinating project approvals across numerous agencies while firming up their leases. We are confident the project is moving forward and they have been in communication with our departments throughout.

WS Development confirmed in April that L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, West Elm, and Pottery Barn would be tenants in the new shopping center.

Baynes said the retailers are still on board with the project and new tenants have been signed on since, "WS Development is committed to the local area. When they do projects like this, I guess they like to look for some sort of local presence, and I know that they have recently signed Public Espresso, the coffee maker. And I believe they're going to be going in (Northtown Plaza)."

We asked Baynes if he was given a tentative project completion date when he spoke to WS Development last week, "At this point, I think it's a little too premature to make a decision on it," he said. "When you look at a project of this size and scope delays are inevitable. Even if you look at small retail projects, they're usually delayed anywhere from a month to three or four, five, six months. So a project of this size and scope, I don't think this is very unusual."

