High school students in Lake View take part construction career day

Construction career days are about youth, the construction industry, and partnerships with volunteers.

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. — Construction career day is an event designed to showcase different career opportunities in construction for high school students.

Local trade unions came together to start off the beginning of a two-day event that is dedicated to the youth in Lake View.

Over the next two days, about 1,000 high school students will be visiting the operating engineers training center in Lake View, where they can experience hands-on stations to learn more about those fields.

Council representative Jomo Akono talked a little more about his experience with this program, and how it led to where he is now.

"Fifteen or maybe 16 years ago, I was in as an apprentice working and learning the trade. Now I’m a journeyman carpenter. I have created a profession work in a profession. I have been trained properly. I work locally. We are here recruiting and trying to get the next generation of workers to continue building. We are looking forward to construction industry move, and we need to make sure our young people are ready and are in the know of what lies ahead," Akono said.

Students participated in hands-on crafts such as learning to lay down bricks, carpentry, painting, and much more.

Students are supervised by trained professionals.

This event gave high school students a chance to network with professionals before finishing their diploma giving them a head start in their future and career.