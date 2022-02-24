Changing careers during the pandemic

2 On Your Side profiles 3 Western New Yorkers who started new careers during the pandemic.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — While the start of the pandemic saw a surge in unemployment, some people with job security decided the time was right to switch careers.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik recently met with three Western New Yorkers who made big career moves and talked to them about why they did it.

"I was a corrections sergeant with the Department of Corrections," Steven Suraf said.

"I had been at Buffalo State College since 2015," Nicole Mehlman-Davidow said.

"Was at Canisius College for four years. So, six years in total in higher ed fundraising," Matthew Gorczyca said.

Steven Suraf, Nicole Mehlman-Davidow, and Matthew Gorczyca each took a leap of faith changing careers in the middle of the pandemic by choice. They weren't laid off.

"I was at a point in my career where I wanted to take my next step, and there was really no path for me forward. So that's what really inspired me to start looking at what opportunities were out there," Gorczyca said.

Gorczyca wasn't alone.

As the pandemic entered its second year in 2021, the "Great Resignation" took hold.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in November 2021, the number of people who quit their jobs hit more than four-and-a-half million — an all-time high since the government started tracking that statistic in December of 2000.

In December 2021, the latest month numbers are available for, the number of people who quit fell to four-point-three million.

Before the pandemic, Mehlman-Davidow worked her way up to becoming the Head Cross Country Track and Field Coach at Buff State. It was a goal she set in college.

"I really wanted to be there. I loved how diverse that school was. I loved the types of athletes that I was working with. Athletes from all different backgrounds," Mehlman-Davidow said.

Then March of 2020 hit.

"I was at national championships in Winston-Salem and they shut nationals down," Mehlman-Davidow said.

Mehlman-Davidow was also pregnant during the pandemic. Her son was born in January of 2021.

"I realized working seventy hour weeks, being gone every weekend, and not just wanted, I wanted to be physically present with my son, but I also wanted to be mentally present," Mehlman-Davidow said. "My postpartum depression was severe at that point, and I made the decision, I did not have a job lined up, I made the decision to resign, and it was the hardest thing I have ever done."

Three Western New Yorkers leaving three solid careers during a time when nothing felt certain. And they all landed on solid ground.

Gorczyca is now the Director of Higher Education Engagement for GiveGab - an online platform that helps non-profits fundraise.

During the day, he works out of his home office in Lackawanna.

"I go to the gym in the morning before work. I come home and my commute is up a flight of stairs as opposed to, you know, over the Skyway, which was always a thrill ride. But yeah, I feel like I have so much more time back in my day and such a greater balance," said Gorczyca.

Mehlman-Davidow now works at Mount Saint Mary Academy as the Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

"They make sure they come down here and say, hey, did you go to the bathroom yet today? Did you get to eat today? They're taking time out of their crazy days to make sure that I'm okay and that he's okay. And that, to me that meant more than anything else. I took a pay cut to come here and honestly there's no monetary value that I can put on how the faculty and staff here have made me feel," Mehlman-Davidow said.

And in Silver Creek, Suraf went from corrections sergeant to full time grape farmer.

Suraf was at home recovering from brain surgery when he decided to make the change.

"It actually gave me some time to think with the world being kind of shut down a little bit and I decided that really wasn't for me anymore. So I took the jump into this and here we are," Suraf said.

It's a career that's in his blood.

"My parents actually own grapes as well. My grandparents were into it. My great grandparents also ran grape farms," Suraf said.

Suraf now grows 110 acres of grapes and sells them to National Grape.

"It's constant. Constant work. Right now, we're trimming. Hand trimming every vine back. That maximizes your sugar and the quality of the grapes, and then we go into spring work where you work on the posts, trellis, and making sure everything's good," Suraf said.

It gives him the freedom to set his own schedule and his whole family helps.

"When it actually all worked out finally it was freeing. I was like, oh my God, I should have done this 14 years ago," Suraf said.

All three of these Western New Yorkers have made big life changes since March of 2020 and are thriving.