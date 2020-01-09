Buffalo outperforms most Upstate metros in economic recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Let’s check in on the economic recovery.
Statistics recently released by the New York State Labor Department suggest that the Buffalo metropolitan area has recovered more than half of the private-sector jobs that were lost during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The department says there were 425,200 private-sector positions in the two-county metro as of July 2020, compared to 475,600 in the same month a year earlier. That translates to a devastating loss of 50,400 jobs in the past 12 months.