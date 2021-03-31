Answers to your questions about missing unemployment benefits

Hundreds of people have emailed 2 On Your Side this week, saying they haven't received their unemployment benefits or their $300 weekly federal boost.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week, 2 On Your Side has gotten hundreds of emails from people in Western New York, New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere who haven't gotten their $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit.

It goes through September 6, 2021, and it is part of the American Rescue Plan.

DeSandra F. said, "I have not received my regular or $300 payments since March 14. I am a single mom, and I have a teenage growing boy that as of March 14 I am no longer able to provide for. Can someone please help me?"

Kurt H. is missing his $300 too, and he said, "I'm a single parent depending on these funds to help me throughout this pandemic until I go back to work. Not only is this stressful, but it puts an uneasy feeling in the pit of my stomach. Please help us that are suffering and struggling to keep our heads above water."

And Vincent R. says, "I received the regular amount last Tuesday and the extra $300 last Wednesday. This week, I filed as normal on Sunday, but I didn't receive it today like I always do."

We went to the New York State Department of Labor for answers. We asked if some of the $300 payments were delayed again this week like some were last week.

A spokesperson told us, "The $300 FPUC payments continued to be deployed as expected."

So if you haven't gotten your payment, you're going to want to talk to someone to figure out what's going on so you can get your $300.

If you can't get through to the New York State DOL, call your New York State Senator and Assemblymember. They've been passing along lists of names to the NYSDOL since last March, and we have heard from many Western New Yorkers who have been able to get their back pay by making those two phone calls.

And as people reach their benefit year ending date, or their BYE, the problems and confusion have picked back up again. We have gotten hundred of emails this week from people who haven't gotten their benefits.

Maryann H. said, "My unemployment was not sent to me last week after it said that it was deposited, and I can't get through online. Please help me."

Nicholas M. said, "Is anyone else reporting that they are still processing certifications on claims that are after their benefit end date? I have two weeks of claims still being processed. No payments yet on claims after my benefit end date."

And Fernanda G. writes, "I'm trying to get my unemployment again, and why I can't get it? Please, if you can help me, let me know please. I'm a widow. I have 3 kids and I really need it."

To get everybody answers, we went to the New York State Department of Labor. We asked if people should expect a delay in payments if they reach their benefit year ending date. Is this normal?

A spokesperson for the New York State DOL told us that if you reach the end of your BYE year, and have to reapply for benefits, you will not receive benefits (or the $300) until your new application is processed and this can take two to three weeks. Once your new application is processed, your benefits will resume.

Clearing up confusion over unemployment benefits as COVID pandemic hits 1-year mark Many Western New Yorkers contacted 2 On Your Side with questions about what to do with their claims as they approach a year of collecting unemployment benefits. BUFFALO, N.Y. - It has been a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to close, and that means it has been a year since some people had to start looking for new jobs.

This is all part of what we've reported on before, the information that is in a document that's posted online with our previous story. Your back pay will come, and you need to keep certifying each week.