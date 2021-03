The downtown developer is reportedly has his eye on buying the Buffalo News Building downtown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has his eye on a new piece of downtown real estate: the Buffalo News Building.

Jemal toured the Scott Street building March 8 and said he would be interested in buying it if it goes on the market.

But Tom Wiley, publisher of the Buffalo News, said the five-story building isn’t for sale.

“That Douglas is interested in the building is news to me,” he said.