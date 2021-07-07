Distribution deal will put Tommyrotter Distillery's craft spirit in dozens of states

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A distribution deal could allow Tommyrotter Distillery to grow its profile nationally and significantly expand its Buffalo operation.
The deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of America will bring the company’s craft whiskey, gin, vodka and bourbon-barrel gin into 12 to 15 new states this year. Another 10 states will come on board next year, followed by even more in year three.
It’s a major win for Tommyrotter, which celebrates six years in business July 15.
