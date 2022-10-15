x
Discussion makes push to inform and help Buffalo tenants

PUSH Buffalo provided information for tenants Saturday afternoon. The group been organizing to inform people of their rights and help them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should the City of Buffalo have a tenant bill of rights that mirrors what tenants in New York City have?

That question and others were asked Saturday afternoon, during a discussion about housing issues in the Buffalo area at an event called Tenant Power Summit.

PUSH Buffalo was providing information for tenants. They've been organizing to inform and help people.

"This is a campaign about the human needs in our community," Jim Anderson said. "We know what we want, we know what we need, and we will do what we have to do to get it."

PUSH Buffalo has found that rent is up 16% across the city since 2020. They've proposed their own bill of rights, which includes protecting tenants from unjustly being evicted and timely repairs be made without rent increases.

