Study: Single women own more homes than single men in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Home ownership is on the rise in Buffalo, especially among single women in the city.
According to a new study from the website LendingTree.com, there are more single woman home owners than single man home owners in the city of Buffalo. In fact, the study found there are about 12,000 more woman owned homes. This data was compiled through the results of a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. Buffalo does have the largest ownership percentage among single men at 12.2%, but that's still less than the 15.9% of single woman-owned homes.
When it comes to the rest of the country, Buffalo falls in the top five metro areas for single woman homeowners. Buffalo is number four of the top 50 cities in the country. The top cities are Tampa, Cleveland, New Orleans, Buffalo and Miami. On a national scale, single women own nearly 1.6 million more homes than single men.
The study says its difficult to pin down a singular reason for the gender gap in home ownership. There is some evidence to suggest that single women prioritize owning a home more than single men do. The results are still somewhat surprising considering the average woman in the U.S. makes an average of 81 cents for every dollar men make, according to PayScale.