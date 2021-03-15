Study: Single women own more homes than single men in Buffalo

According to the study from LendingTree.com, Buffalo is in the top five cities in the country for single women home ownership.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Home ownership is on the rise in Buffalo, especially among single women in the city.

According to a new study from the website LendingTree.com, there are more single woman home owners than single man home owners in the city of Buffalo. In fact, the study found there are about 12,000 more woman owned homes. This data was compiled through the results of a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. Buffalo does have the largest ownership percentage among single men at 12.2%, but that's still less than the 15.9% of single woman-owned homes.

When it comes to the rest of the country, Buffalo falls in the top five metro areas for single woman homeowners. Buffalo is number four of the top 50 cities in the country. The top cities are Tampa, Cleveland, New Orleans, Buffalo and Miami. On a national scale, single women own nearly 1.6 million more homes than single men.