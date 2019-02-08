A voluntary recall has been issued for five-packs of Entenmann's Little Bites soft baked mini-chocolate chip cookies.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., which issued the recall on Thursday, said visible blue plastic pieces are in the packaging pouches, presenting a choking hazard. The plastic pieces are loose and not baked into the cookies.

The product has "best by" dates of August 31 and September 7, and the UPC code is 7203002378.

Consumers with impacted packages can return them to the stores where they were bought for a full refund.