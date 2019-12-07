BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans announced that an $80 coupon circulating around Facebook is fake.

Here are a few tips from the Better Business Bureau to spot fake coupons that you see on social media or in your email:

Check the source: Companies will share exclusive deals and promotions on their verified websites and social media pages. You can visit the business' website to see if the promotion is legitimate.

Watch for copycats: The BBB says con artists have the skills nowadays to steal logos and icons to create websites that look just like that of a business. They can also send you emails that look convincingly real.

Protect your personal information: If you're sent to a website asking for your financial information, CLICK AWAY IMMEDIATELY. Businesses will never ask for financial information on surveys or questionnaires online. If you receive a coupon in your email, you can hover over the link with your mouse to see the URL destination (without clicking). There should be an “s” after “http” in the URL to indicate it’s a secure site.

Consider the value of the offer. The BBB says there are very few businesses can afford to give away $100+ vouchers or coupons to random people who share a post or complete a survey.

You can report fake coupons by visiting the BBB Scam Tracker.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Wegmans: Facebook voucher is a scam

Erie County Sheriff warns of phone scam

West Seneca Police latest to report scam calls threatening arrest if caller doesn't pay up