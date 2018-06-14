For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS

How does your neck feel? How are your shoulders? If you are like more than a third of the people reading this, a Father's Day price drop may be exactly what you need!

I've tested more than six dozen massage chairs and robotic massaging systems dating back to CES 2017. There was one model that stood out with its ability to target neck, back and shoulder pain: The Pur-Shiatsu kneading and fully cordless rechargeable system.

That same robo massager has been revamped for summer 2018 and it's now on sale as part of a Father's Day promotion.

While there are other nearly identical (in terms of appearance) models at a lower price, the model I found is 100 percent wireless and is the most reminiscent of a proper massage from human hands. Thanks to eight massage rollers, this robo system is my top pick. It can also be used to target your legs, calves or lower back.

- Pain relief after just several minutes of use

- Comes with a car adapter so passengers can relax

- Heat mode brings additional comfort

- Features 8 heated massage rollers

- Programmed with four different shiatsu and massage programs

- Fully rechargeable battery and cordless operation

- Full two hours of continuous use on one charge (full day of on and off use)

- Can be powered with an included wall adapter

- Can be used on a bed to target the upper back and shoulders

- Three different speeds

- Felt the most similar to a real massage thanks to bi-direction 3D rolling

- Lowest-recorded price

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

