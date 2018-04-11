Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $70 Off Wusthof Eight-Piece Knife Knife Set + Presentation Box + Free Shipping
It’s not often you find something that will last a lifetime and that costs less tha $50. In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today I've found you the ultimate knife set for any steak lover, carnivore or vegetarian at its lowest price of the year!
As we count down to Black Friday, I’ll be highlighting every major doorbuster guaranteed to be at its lowest price. My favorite offer from a company that’s been around since 1814 has a lifetime warranty attached to it as a bonus.
I will quote one of my favorite chefs who I watch on TV: "You just bought a $30 piece of meat. Why are you going to cut it with piece of junk, weak knife?”
These steak knives can elevate the food you serve at your Thanksgiving or holiday meals, anniversaries, weddings, housewarmings and other celebrations. It's ideal for lamb chops, veal, chicken and superb cuts of steak, as well as swordfish, tuna, salmon and countless offerings for vegetarians including Portobello mushrooms and tofu.
Click the play button to see these knives in action!
Features of the Wusthof eight-piece knife set include:
- Lifetime warranty
- Presentation and storage box
- Best steak knives we've tested
- Lowest-recorded price
- Crafted from 18/10 stainless steel
- Stainless steel blades and handles
- One-piece construction for seamless design
- Serrated blade perfect for slicing
- Smooth handles are comfortable and easy to hold
BUY IT NOW: $70 Off Wusthof Eight-Piece Knife Set + Presentation Box + Free Shipping
Was: $120.00
Now: $49.99
MORE FROM DEALBOSS
- How to do laundry for three years without buying more detergent
- Amazon slashes prices on Alexa Echo products
- The top drone deal this holiday season
- The top noise-cancelling headphones on sale on Amazon
- This $16 lantern is great for Halloween trick-or-treating, power outages and more
- How a $60 Amazon Fire HD 8 can be better than an iPad
- An indestructible Bluetooth bargain for $27
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.