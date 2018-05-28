For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

CLICK FOR THE DEAL: $20 Off Three Piece Insulator Bag Set + Color Choice + Free Shipping

Just in time for that summer weather with food safety at top of mind, my favorite deal today protects your food, your family and your wallet!

The award-winning Insulator is by far the best insulated bag set I've tested guaranteed to keep your milk, meat, seafood and other perishables colder four to five times longer. Its main bag can replace eight bags worth of groceries while the entire three bag set can replace 12-14 groceries bags in total.

We've all been there: that trip to a discount food mart, big box store or food warehouse when we hit traffic or get distracted by other errands. Maybe you've loaded up your trunk with a week's worth of groceries when you get called back to work, a meeting or end up at lunch with a friend.

Rather than leave Mother Nature in charge of how your food fares, the insulator three-bag set is your best bet. While it was designed for grocery runs, this set is ideal for picnics, the beach, tailgating, travel, sports and camping. If you're tight on fridge space at work, this would also be ideal to transport your office or school meals.

Click the play button to see how this set expands.

- Three-piece Insulator set is PVC and BPA free

- Guaranteed to keep food cold up to five times longer than competing products

- Collapsible set is easy to carry

- Main carrying bag can replace up to eight conventional grocery bags

- Entire set can replace up to 14 conventional grocery bags

- Collapsible set is easy to carry

- Ideal for your next cookout or barbeque

- Perfect for big box store trips and visiting farmer's markets

- Designed for groceries, travel, camping and tailgating

- Can keep food cool in the event of power outages and emergencies

- Lowest recorded price today

$20 Off Three Piece Insulator Bag Set + Color Choice + Free Shipping

Was: $55.00

Now: $34.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA