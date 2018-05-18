For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

Just in time for the Memorial Day travel rush, the ultimate gadget for any road warrior is on sale. It could potentially save your life.

In my quest to save you cash, one piece of tech is something all drivers need at arm's reach. A smartphone charge when your battery enters the red zone is a life-saver. Now imagine a charger that could actually save your life.

Think about where your emergency kit is in your car - most likely in a glove compartment or the trunk. Now think about how close your smartphone sits to you while you drive. Now imagine a life-saving device tethered to the end of your smartphone.

The award-winning ChargeHub is a glass breaker, window smasher and seat-belt cutter in addition to an effective smartphone charger. It's at its lowest recorded price and something many drivers can't afford to live without.

Click the play button to watch the Chargehub Life Saving charger in action.

- A safety essential and must-have for new drivers

- Can instantly break a window in the event of an emergency

- Concealed razor sharp tip functions as a seat belt cutter in the event of vehicle entrapment

- Can charge or power two devices simultaneously

- Tungsten steel tip glass breaker works quickly and easily

- Charges any Apple, Android, Windows or USB smartphone / tablet

- Can charge a GPS unit, digital camera and countless other devices while you drive

- Smart charge technology will not overcharge device

- Charges devices quickly using "SmartSpeed" Technology

- Lowest-recorded price today scores you two for under $30

Price Valid Beginning Sunday

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99 *** for a 2 pack

