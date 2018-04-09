Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $20 Off 8 Pack LyfeLite LED Bulbs + Free Shipping

It’s the smartest light bulb I’ve ever seen - but not in the sense that you’re thinking. Imagine a world where in the event of an emergency, storm or power outage, all of your lights continue to function without the use of a generator!

The LyfeLites are a bright eco-efficient light bulb. In the event of a power outage, each LyfeLite bulb has a built-in battery back-up and will stay lit without any electricity for around eight hours. It’s a brilliant concept.

As we approach storm season and a winter that’s often filled with wind, power outages and blackouts, if you live with kids, senior citizens or simply don’t want to sit in the dark, the LyfeLite emergency LEDs are the ultimate replacement for every bulb you currently have in your house.

In the event of a power outage during daylight hours, the LyfeLites have their own independent switch for the battery back-up so you can turn them on when you decide. More importantly, they charge and re-charge every time they’re turned on for regular use.

The LyfeLite bulbs fit in to any lamp or fixture where you would use any regular light bulb. There’s nothing to do other than screw in the light bulb and feel much more secure the next time the power goes out. Click the play button to see the LyfeLite in action.

Features of the LyfeLite LED lights

Rechargeable battery-back up built inside each bulb

The safest and most responsive emergency lighting

LED life guaranteed with at least 10,000 hours of use

Shatter-proof design and sleek construction

An excellent bright energy-efficient light bulb

Great for seniors, kids and requires no complicated installation

Each bulb lasts up to eight hours without any power running through it

Lowest-recorded price today

$20 Off 8 Pack LyfeLite LED Bulbs + Free Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA